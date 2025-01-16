Michigan State Legend Receives Shocking NFL Prediction
Things have not exactly worked out for Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons.
Cousins signed a four-year, $180-million deal with the Falcons in free agency last offseason, landing $100 million in guaranteed money.
Then, Atlanta selected Michael Penix Jr. in the NFL Draft, which obviously raised some red flags. Why would the Falcons take Penix if they felt confident in Cousins moving forward?
Well, we found out why during the second half of the 2024 NFL campaign, as Cousins was benched, and the general consensus was that Atlanta would move on from him one way or another during the offseason.
However, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official team website does not think it will be so simple. As a matter of fact, during a recent mailbag, she predicted that the Michigan State Spartans legend will be on the roster next season.
"First off, I am not a betting woman, David. But if I was (which I'm not lol) I would lean towards Cousins remaining on this roster in 2025, because its the easier scenario to accomplish," McElhaney wrote. "Hear me out. I don't think it'll be as easy as some may think to work around Cousins' contract and the restraints it presents. Could there be a few teams hungry for a veteran quarterback this offseason? 100%, absolutely. But — and this is a big "but" — there are a lot of stars that have to align to make a move happen."
That's the truth. It's hard to imagine any team being willing to take on Cousins' massive deal. Atlanta would surely have to eat a significant portion of it, and it may have to even sweeten the package by throwing in some draft capital.
McElhaney added that Cousins also has a no-trade clause, which further complicates the matter.
The more likely scenario that would cause Cousins to change teams is the Falcons deciding to just cut ties with the 36-year-old, much like the Denver Broncos did with Russell Wilson last year. It would obviously represent a massive financial hit for Atlanta, but it may be the only realistic avenue.
That's if the Falcons want to pursue that route at all.
"There are just so many variables in this discussion. So many hurdles to jump over. And in the end, is it worth it?" McElhaney questioned. "Especially if the Falcons find themselves on the hook no matter what? That's why I tend to lean towards Cousins remaining on this roster in 2025."
We'll see what becomes of Cousins in the coming months.
