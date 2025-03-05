REPORT: Insider Reveals Scoop on MSU Legend Kirk Cousins' Situation
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins has an intriguing outlook on the fate of his career going into 2025. After being benched in the latter half of the season by the Atlanta Falcons, many fans have begun to wonder what or where 2025 will hold for the veteran.
Cousins signed a four-year, $180-million contract with the Falcons almost one year ago to be their quarterback for the near future. The MSU legend is going into Year 2 with the franchise, and after getting benched, Cousins' job security is questionable for the first time in a long time.
The former Spartan has put up excellent numbers over the course of his career in the National Football League. A career that has spanned over 13 years, Cousins has collected and earned just under 43,000 passing yards, 288 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 97.4 in 164 career regular season games.
ESPN Insider Adam Schefter broke down the situation that Cousins finds himself in, as he believes, as of now, that Cousins will remain in Atlanta.
"They're not letting him go anywhere," Schefter said on "The Adam Schefter Podcast" on Tuesday. "We'll see if they continue to uphold that stance in the days and weeks to come. Kirk Cousins, obviously, I'm sure, doesn't want to be there. He wants a chance to play. But by the time Atlanta moves off him, if it even moves off him, these musical chairs might be filled up with other players."
Schefter would then go on to bring the truth of the situation to light, regarding the monetary compensation that Cousins is set to make in 2025.
"And that's why I'm sure Kirk Cousins would rather be let go sooner rather than later," Schefter said. "But because of the money they paid him a year ago in free agency, he may not get that wish."
If the Falcons were to cut Cousins, the MSU legend would be able to find a way to restructure a deal that puts him in either a starting role or making the average amount of money that a backup quarterback typically makes.
After suffering an Achilles injury followed by the performance he had last season, it might be hard for Cousins to find a new team if he can't showcase what he has.
