MSU's Cousins Among Prestigious Group
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins has been a major focus this offseason, and it hasn't necessarily been in a positive light.
But Cousins did recently receive his flowers as he was recognized as a member of an exclusive group.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell included Cousins in his "NFL 'Bag' Hall of Fame," as he broke down NFL players who have "maximized contract leverage" better than anyone in the league.
In March of 2024, Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons to make him one of the highest-paid players in the league. After a disappointing first season with the new contract, Cousins tossed 16 interceptions in 14 games, ultimately being benched.
He is going to assume that same role behind 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., still rolling in the cash that he was promised with that massive nine-figure deal.
"About to become the most expensive backup quarterback in NFL history, Cousins has earned more than $294 million in his career and has another $37.5 million in guaranteed money coming from the Falcons before the 2026 season begins," Barnwell wrote.
"He has been underrated as a reliable passer for most of his career, but it's also fair to say he has never been the best quarterback in football, either.
From 2016 to 2024, nobody took home more cash from NFL teams than Cousins, whose $291.3 million earned was $21 million ahead of the second-place passer."
Barnwell went on to break down Cousins' lucrative 14-year career and how he was able to earn nearly $300 million after being selected in the fourth round (No. 102 overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. It is quite impressive how much Cousins was able to make while being a very consistent player in the league.
After helping lead the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) to an NFC East division title in 2015-16, the contract negotiations began to get hairy with team owner Daniel Snyder, but Cousins was paid his due.
He is tied with future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford for most game-winning drives in a single season (eight) and most fourth-quarter comebacks in a single season (eight). That is another major reason why teams were willing to pony up big contract numbers to the former Spartan.
Despite being a backup to begin this year, you cannot slight Cousins for what he has been able to do in his career, financially. He is one of the highest-paid players in history and has made more money in less than two decades than most will see in a lifetime.
