Spartan Legend Deemed the NFL's Best Backup QB
Former Michigan State Spartan Kirk Cousins built an impressive legacy on the field. While it didn’t amount to consistent playoff success, the numbers speak for themselves.
He spent 14 years as a full-time starter in the NFL, threw for over 42,000 yards, and led his team to an NFC North title.
Not only that, he was one of the best at "securing the bag." Cousins was the first player in NFL history to receive a fully guaranteed contract, and since then, his bank account has kept climbing, just like his career passing yards.
But is his time as the head honcho over?
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell seems to think so, recently naming Cousins the top backup quarterback in the NFL.
Being called “the best” isn’t usually a bad thing, but for a player with Cousins’ résumé, being labeled a backup certainly wasn’t what he signed up for when he inked a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
It’s only been one year in Atlanta, but it’s been a weird one, to say the least.
Fresh off a ruptured Achilles, Cousins signed that contract with the clear understanding he’d be the starter in A-Town. Then, just weeks later, the Falcons drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall.
A questionable move, considering what they had just committed to.
Still, Cousins didn’t flinch. He went about his business and actually started strong, leading Atlanta to a 6-3 record.
Then the losses came. So did the turnovers.
Over his next five games, Cousins threw nine interceptions, including four in a brutal loss to the Chargers.
Coach Raheem Morris had seen enough. Penix came in.
Cousins was benched for the final three games of the season, while Penix showed promise—leading the Falcons to a win and two hard-fought overtime losses.
Which brings us back to Barnwell.
He recently released his list of “luxury players” across the NFL heading into the 2025 season, and for backup quarterback, he tabbed Cousins at the top.
“These rankings don’t include the financial investment made for players at each position,” Barnwell wrote. “Obviously, teams would prefer to avoid paying their backup quarterback $27.5 million while guaranteeing him $10 million for next season, especially when he’ll be 38 years old and potentially playing for another franchise."
He added, "At this point, the 2025 season and what Cousins is owed is a sunk cost for the Falcons. Yet looking around the league, it’s pretty clear he would be the best choice of any backup passer to start one meaningful game.”
Naturally, there’s now chatter that Cousins may be on the move. He hasn’t reported to OTAs, and the relationship between both sides feels strained — maybe even beyond repair.
Based on reputation alone, Cousins is probably the best backup in football. But in a league that’s always starved for steady quarterback play, don’t be surprised if he ends up starting somewhere else sooner than later.
