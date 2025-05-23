REPORT: What Does the Future Hold for Former Spartan Cousins?
Many are wondering what the future of former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins will look like after a disastrous most recent season with the Atlanta Falcons. After signing a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta, it is looking like he may be the backup or a possible trade candidate.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame reported on some of the biggest roster decisions around the NFL and dialed in on the Cousins situation in Atlanta. It seems that the franchise will start 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., leaving Cousins as a backup.
Could Cousins find another team that would allow him to be the starter? For Atlanta, it seems they are steadfast on keeping him in their back pocket.
"The Falcons have insisted they’re ready to keep Cousins as a backup, but that’s a brutal situation for both sides," Verderame wrote. "Atlanta wants 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. to feel confident and free in his starting role. That’s not happening with Cousins behind him on a $180 million deal. If the Falcons trade Cousins, they save $27.5 million this year. Can they find a taker? If a starter goes down elsewhere, it’s possible."
With the revolving door of NFL quarterbacks due to injuries, there is a very good chance that Cousins could be a starter somewhere else this season.
For example, the Las Vegas Raiders were forced to sign and start third-year quarterback Desmond Ridder off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad last year after Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell both got hurt. It will certainly be possible for Cousins to sign in a similar spot elsewhere.
The former fourth-round pick in 2012 is coming off a rough 13th season in the NFL and first with the Falcons. He played in 14 games, throwing for 3,508 yards with 18 touchdowns and a career-high 16 interceptions. He was benched late in the year for Penix, prompting his backup role this season.
As Verderame reported, the Falcons could save nearly $30 million if they were to deal Cousins. But if Penix were to be injured or struggle heavily, the only other quarterback to man the helm is fourth-year quarterback Easton Stick, who did not play in a game last year for the Los Angeles Chargers.
It may be smart for the Falcons to keep Cousins as the serviceable backup, but the former Spartan is seeking to play and start for a Super Bowl competing franchise. It will be interesting to see how the first few weeks of the season unfold and whether Cousins will move or stay up in Atlanta.
