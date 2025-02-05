Former Michigan State Star Drops Shocking Injury News
Remember how the Atlanta Falcons benched quarterback Kirk Cousins during the second half of the NFL season because he was playing so poorly?
Well, there may be more to the story than meets the eye.
Apparently, Cousins was playing through a couple of different injuries to his shoulder and elbow, which almost certainly affected his performance.
The former Michigan State star made an appearance on "Good Morning Football" this week and revealed some rather jarring injury news that no one was really all that aware of in-season.
"But then, against the Saints, I got hit pretty good in my right shoulder and elbow, and from there, kind of dealing with that," Cousins said.
And you know what? The numbers back it up.
The hit Cousins was referring to came against New Orleans in Week 10. Prior to that, Cousins had totaled 16 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Then, between Weeks 10 and 15, he posted one touchdown and nine picks, resulting in the 36-year-old being supplanted by rookie signal-caller Michael Penix Jr.
That definitely changes things for Cousins as far as his value is concerned heading into the offseason. Remember: there have been rumors that the Falcons could potentially trade or cut the four-time Pro Bowler in the coming months.
Now, it works two ways. On one hand, you can say that we can't read too much into Cousins' 2024 showing due to the arm issues he was battling. But on the other side of the coin, you may express some concern over this potentially being an issue for him moving forward, as well.
The Michigan State product tore his Achilles midway through the 2023 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, so the shoulder and elbow problems are just his latest injury woes.
If Atlanta does decide to part ways with Cousins, there would definitely be some interested teams, but he would definitely garner more intrigue if he were released. That way, no club would have to be on the hook for the remaining three years of the four-year, $180 million deal he signed last March.
We'll see what becomes of Cousins soon.
