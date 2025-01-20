MSU Legend Made Impressive TV Debut
The Atlanta Falcons did not make the cut for playoff action, but their star quarterback Kirk Cousins still found his way onto fans' TV screens, this time as an analyst. The former Spartan had great reviews from critics after his appearance in an analyst position ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans game.
The former MSU quarterback may be nearing the end of his playing days, but luckily for him, he may have a backup plan without even knowing it. In his first appearance as an analyst, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts.
Cousins' thoughtfulness in his responses, insight into the game, and entertaining breakdown of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won over the millions watching at home. However, with the one-time successful appearance, Cousins may still have quarterback duties to take care of in 2025.
It had been reported last month that Atlanta plans to part ways with Cousins this offseason. With his NFL career in question and perhaps a potential retirement looming for the longtime NFL quarterback, maybe broadcasting will be his next path.
Not having the best first season with the Falcons, Cousins posted 3,508 passing yards in 14 games this season before getting shut down near the end of the year. Throwing a career-high 16 interceptions on the year, Falcon fans wish that his commentary skills were up to par with how his level of play has been with Atlanta.
What really captivated the attention of the media surrounding Cousins' TV appearance was his charm. It was easy to tell that Cousins is passionate about the game of football, even when he is not playing. His breakdowns give the casual watcher more intel to the game while he is still an active participant.
Cousins has the chance to live the dream in full of his love for football. Going from a well-established career as a quarterback that transitions into a broadcast booth, similar to what we have seen from Tom Brady and Jason Kelce, life might not get better for Cousins if that's the route he is on.
