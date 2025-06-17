Former Spartan Cousins Trade Talks Fizzling
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins was one of the top trade names that had floated around over the past few months as he was seeking out a new destination to become a starter once again. Those trade rumors are fizzling, and Cousins may be out of luck this year.
Cousins is currently anticipated to be the Atlanta Falcons' backup quarterback, behind 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., who took over as the starter for Cousins towards the tail end of last year. The former Spartan lost his starting role after throwing 16 interceptions in 14 games with a 7-7 record.
Throughout the spring and summer, Cousins has been rumored to be in talks as a trade target for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns, and his most recent franchise, the Minnesota Vikings. As the season draws closer, more teams are finding their quarterbacks, leaving Cousins in the dust.
Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com raised the question regarding Cousins ultimately staying in Atlanta as the backup or if he has any hope to leave and become a starter somewhere else. Chadiha gave a pretty strong answer as to what Cousins' fate will be for at least the first several weeks of the season.
"Unless we're missing something here, this is the only option for Cousins at this stage," Chadiha wrote. "There could've been some smoke around Pittsburgh if [Aaron] Rodgers had decided to retire, but that didn't happen. Every other team that needed a veteran quarterback earlier this offseason found one, leaving Cousins with no other choice than to make it work in Atlanta a little while longer."
The Falcons were reluctant to trade away Cousins as they wanted him to be a safety valve if Penix were to be injured, as well as a strong mentor to the young quarterback. This led to almost no traffic for Cousins to be moved, and the time is almost up. Backup role is what Cousins' future looks like.
We'll see if Cousins is able to work something out with another team at some point during the season or is able to recover his starting role if Atlanta gets out to a rough start this year. He has not been the same since suffering a torn Achilles tendon in 2023 with Minnesota.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Cousins' future WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.