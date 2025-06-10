REPORT: Crucial Update on MSU Legend Cousins' Status With Atlanta
A new update has been reported on the offseason saga concerning former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Cousins is expected to attend Atlanta's manadatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday.
"There's no real reason for him not to (show up)," Rapoport said during Monday's edition of "The Insiders."
"He's under contract, they paid him a lot of money. It's going to be like $100 million essentially over two years. So yeah, I would expect him to show up, maybe take some reps, do his thing, and then, everyone goes away for the summer and we have another crack at this thing, which is try to figure out: Is Kirk Cousins going to be on the Falcons' team as a backup, which is something I expect, or are they going to trade him and just move on and get someone else to take on some of the money?
"And then, if you do get someone else to take on the money, is it actually worth it? If the Falcons could save let's say $5 or $6 million -- I don't know, just pick a number; it doesn't matter what it is -- but get a backup who's not as ready to play, and then they actually have to play that backup, was it worth it to save the money?
"These are very real questions for a Falcons team that seems ready to win and compete and one they're going to have to tackle over the next couple months."
Cousins, of course, was benched late last season for then-rookie quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Michael Penix Jr. after he had signed a four-year, $180 million contract the previous offseason.
Trade talks have been speculated for months now, and the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed like a fitting trade partner. That will until they had signed future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Who knows? Maybe Cousins can win back the starting job. But it would seem Atlanta is strongly set on putting its future in Penix's hands.
With nothing having been done up until this point, it would be surprising if any kind of deal is done before the season.
