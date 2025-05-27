REPORT: MSU Legend Named 'Plan B' Option for Steelers
Former Michigan State star Kirk Cousins' offseason question continues, the question still looms: Will the Atlanta Falcons trade him?
Cousins was originally the starting quarterback for the Falcons this past season until he was benched for a rookie due to poor performance. However, the MSU legend still wants to be a starting quarterback and is making too much money to be viewed as a backup to Michael Penix.
The former Spartan signed a massive deal with the Falcons last season, which guarantees him $100 million, which has turned into a massive reason why Atlanta hasn't been able to move Cousins. The asking price has been too high, leading fans to believe that Cousins is staying put in Atlanta.
However, according to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the MSU product could very well be an option for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are in need of a quarterback and have been highly linked to veteran and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. If Rodgers doesn't end up with Pittsburgh, Fowler sees Cousins as a prime "Plan B" option.
"I had some conversations with people this week that led me to believe that Cousins is at the very least on the Steelers' radar," Fowler said on SportsCenter.
"Here is how they can make that happen. Cousins has $37.5 million in guarantees between this year and next year. Somebody is on the hook for that, whether it's Atlanta or someone else. To facilitate that, Atlanta would need a team to offset some of that money; whether it's $4 million or $20 million, whatever it is.
"The feeling around the league is that Atlanta hasn't been willing to budge on this. They haven't shown a lot of interest in trading Cousins; it would take a hefty price tag for another team to wiggle that out. As one source told me, if they were willing to take a small percentage, a deal would be done by now."
So, as it currently sits, the likelihood of the MSU legend is an option to be moved, but as Fowler said, the price tag looks to be too expensive, as we have seen all offseason long.
