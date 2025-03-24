REPORT: New Update on Spartan Legend Kirk Cousins' Future Revealed
The offseason drama surrounding NFL veteran and former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins continues.
Cousins, who we recently reported is "drawing a lot of interest from multiple NFL teams," could very well be playing for what would be his fourth franchise next season.
We know that Cousins wants to be a starter wherever he plays next season, and with the Atlanta Falcons having benched him for then-rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the final three games of their 2024 season, it doesn't seem that would be the scenario for him if he remains on Atlanta's roster for next season.
A new report has surfaced, however, which gives a clearer indication of a timetable for when we should know where Cousins will be playing next season.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the following on Monday:
"My understanding, it would be chiefly to avoid the situation he found himself in last April when he was blindsided by Atlanta’s decision to take Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth pick. And that could be where the draft position of the aforementioned teams comes into play.
"Rather than taking anyone’s word for it, Cousins has already signaled to teams that he would likely want to wait to see what happens over draft weekend before accepting a trade."
So, there you have it. We probably won't be getting an answer on the matter until after next month's NFL Draft.
The Falcons' drafting of Penix shocked the NFL world after Atlanta had already signed the veteran Cousins to a four-year, $180-million contract. Considering this move and Atlanta's decision to bench Cousins last season, it's not at all surprising he wants to wait to see how things play out.
Cousins' age is showing, but he also still has more to give and probably could still lead a club to a winning season as its QB1.
The soon-to-be 14-year veteran has faced much turmoil in the last couple years, starting with his Achilles injury that cut his season short in his final year with the Minnesota Vikings.
Cousins was drafted by the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He would spend six years with the franchise before spending the next six with Minnesota.
