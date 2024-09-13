Spartans Look to Continue Defensive Success on the Ground
As the Michigan State Spartans welcome Prairie View A&M Panthers to Spartan Stadium on Saturday, they will look to remain undefeated, and their defense will be a main factor in obtaining their undefeated record.
So far this season, the Spartans have held opponents to an average of 109 rushing yards a game. From the 34 points allowed so far this season, only 6 are coming from a rushing score.
There are multiple factors behind this success: an experienced defensive line, good tackling linebackers and some coaching styles and calls that are different from past Spartan teams.
The defense has started the season off on the right foot. Through two games it has made 17 tackles for loss, and on those plays, the opposing team has lost a combined 57 yards. Leading the way and sharing 3.5 tackles for loss for the Spartans are linebacker Jordan Turner and lineman Khris Bogle.
Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is in his first year with the Spartans, and being no stranger to the Big Ten, it is safe to say his schemes have been effective in helping this team get off to a 2-0 start. The team looks to improve by continuing to hold opposing team offenses to less production, starting on the ground.
Rossi’s schemes and play from the Spartans on the field have shown that promise. Last season, the Spartans gave up 151.5 rushing yards a game, limiting those 40 rushing yards and causing the clock to stop for a majority of plays will continue to enhance the success of this program.
The Panthers are averaging 104.5 yards on the ground so far this season. Saturday will be a great opportunity for the Spartans to continue their success and make it complicated for the Panthers to come into Spartan Stadium and establish the run.
This Week 3 matchup will also be another great opportunity for the Spartans to continue to prove themselves and remain undefeated heading into what will undoubtedly be their toughest stretch of the 2024 season.
We will be on-site for Saturday's contest, giving you all the insight you need into Michigan State's Week 3 contest.
