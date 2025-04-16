WATCH: Michigan State RB Makhi Frazier Talks Spring Ball, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football has a very young running back room this year after losing veterans Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams.
The Spartans don't seem to have a clear RB1 yet, which isn't abnormal during spring time. But as we saw last year, Michigan State is willing to use multiple backs, which makes for plenty of opportunity for those looking to have an impact this coming season.
One of the young backs is Makhi Frazier, a former three-star recruit from Texas. With it now being Year 2 in this program for the risinng sophomore, it's time for Frazier to take that next step, both as a leader and as an impactful contributor on the field.
Frazier addressed the media following the Spartans' 13th spring practice on Tuesday.
You can watch below:
Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha also spoke to reporters on Tuesday. Below is a partial transcript from his availability:
Q: After losing a lot of snaps from last year, where does that leave you now?
Bhonapha: "Oh yeah, I mean, obviously, you lose guys like Kay'Ron and Nate Carter. Not only do you lose them on the football field, but more importantly, just the leadership that they had in the meeting room and on the team.
"So, you go into the spring ball, we were able to get Elijah Tau-Toliver here from Sacramento State. He has one year left, but he's having a productive spring.
"And then you go to Brandon [Tullis] and Makhi [Frazier], who were here last year. But as true sophomores, even though they were here last year, I think each of them had, I want to say, like seven carries apiece. So, they're still really young.
"And then, the two other guys, Zion Gist and Jace Clarizio, those guys were in high school in December. So, the room is really young. Chris Williams is in there, Jaxon McCaig. But the thing that you're always trying to do is develop, right? And develop depth, develop talent.
"Even with the depth, I think about that dependable depth. So, where we're at progressing, it's like, 'All right, who's going to take the reins of it and be the lead dog. So, it's been a lot of mixing guys in with the 1s and the 2s to try to figure out, 'OK, who's going to truly separate instead of being those four to five cars driving next to each other on the highway.'"
