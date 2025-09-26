How MSU RB Frazier Stacks Up Against Big Ten RBs
Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier has taken over as the Spartans’ best running back.
The Spartans had a competition at running back this offseason, and Frazier took control late in fall camp. He has cashed in on that hard work and helped the MSU rushing attack be more effective than last season.
The real test comes as the Big Ten season continues, as Frazier will face tougher defenses. Will he rise to the occasion?
Frazier is one of many talented running backs in the conference. Where does he stack up among his Big Ten contemporaries?
Let’s break down Frazier’s numbers and see where he stands.
Carries: 57, T-5th
Despite sharing the backfield with multiple backs, Frazier is still seeing a large number of carries.
Frazier is tied with USC’s Waymond Jordan, who just tormented the Spartan defense last Saturday. MSU knows how valuable Frazier is to its offense, so Jonathan Smith feeds him the ball.
Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson leads the conference with 71 carries, and he will face the Spartan defense next week. The Spartans must key in on stopping Johnson to pull off a road upset.
Rushing yards: 267, 8th
Frazier would have more rushing yards if not for sharing the backfield with Brandon Tullis and Elijah Tau-Tolliver, but he is putting up impressive numbers nonetheless.
His best output came against 103 yards against Western Michigan in the season opener, also scoring a touchdown to help MSU win its first game. He totaled 61 yards in the loss against USC last week.
Michigan’s Justice Haynes leads the conference in rushing with 537 yards. MSU will face the Wolverines in East Lansing in a few weeks, and stopping Haynes will be a priority.
Rushing TDs: 2, T-17th
Frazier has not had too many goal-line opportunities, but he has cashed in on the ones he has had.
He scored against WMU in Week 1 in a breakout game and got in the end zone against Youngstown State two weeks ago. Frazier, Tullis, and quarterback Aidan Chiles all have two rushing scores this season.
Washington’s Jonah Coleman leads the conference in rushing touchdowns with nine, as he has had an impressive season for the Huskies. Frazier likely won’t catch him, but the Spartans should get him the ball in the red zone more often.
