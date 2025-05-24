Michigan State Issued Notice of Allegations for Recruiting Violations
The saga concerning Michigan State's self-reported recruiting violations under former head football coach Mel Tucker continues.
Per the NCAA Division I Infractions Dashboard. the university was issued a final notice of allegations on April 29. Michigan State athletics spokesperson Matt Larson has confirmed to multiple sources that the notice is linked to the self-reported violations that university president Kevin Guskiewicz had told the Detroit News last month the NCAA was investigating.
Larson said the school "is aware" of the NOA but does "not have a copy."
Guskiewicz told the Detroit News that the case the university is trying to make is that it has "a whole new coaching staff."
It is still unclear what exactly the violations were, but they do fall under either Level I or Level II violations, as those are the levels the NCAA Division I Infractions Dashboard displays.
The NCAA classifies a Level I violation as a "severe breach of conduct."
The following is its full definition of such a violation:
"Violations that seriously undermine or threaten the integrity of the NCAA collegiate model as set forth in the Constitution and bylaws, including any violation that provides or is intended to provide a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage, or a substantial or extensive impermissible benefit."
The following is the NCAA's definition of a Level II violation, which it classifies as "significant breach of conduct":
"Violations that provide or are intended to provide more than a minimal but less than a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage; includes more than a minimal but less than a substantial or extensive impermissible benefit; or involves conduct that may compromise the integrity of the NCAA collegiate model as set forth in the Constitution and bylaws."
Tucker was fired by Michigan State in 2023 after being accused of sexual harassment. His stint as head coach lasted three-plus seasons. In that time, he led the Spartans to just one winning season, which was in 2021 when Michigan State went 11-2 with a win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Under NCAA rules, a school has 90 days to respond to a NOA but can receive an extension.
