Notable Former Michigan State QB to Enter Transfer Portal Again

One highly notable former Michigan State player is set to begin the search for another new school.

According to a report by Anthony Totri of PHNX Sports, former MSU quarterback and current Arizona State starter Sam Leavitt is intending to enter the transfer portal. Leavitt has accumulated 4,513 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and nine interceptions over 20 games in two seasons with the Sun Devils.

More on Leavitt at ASU

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rumors of Leavitt's decision to transfer have been circulating for a while. On3 reported that a return to Arizona State for Leavitt was "doubtful" back in November. Things really have picked up in recent days when it came out that Leavitt, a team captain, reportedly did not attend the Sun Devils' end-of-season team banquet.

Leavitt is still going to be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer portal, regardless. He still has two years of eligibility remaining and has been in the national spotlight ever since he helped lead ASU to a College Football Playoff quarterfinal berth, where the Sun Devils nearly pulled off the upset against Texas.

Arizona State was not able to recreate the magic it had in 2024, but that was partially because Leavitt missed several games due to injury. He started seven of the Sun Devils' games this regular season, with them going 5-2 with a win over now-No. 4 Texas Tech with Leavitt in the lineup.

It will be interesting to see where Leavitt ends up, as he is the caliber of quarterback to potentially look to the Big Ten and the SEC, where the NIL money seems to be the richest. Oregon would be a natural fit for Leavitt (purely speculation here), as current starter Dante Moore is likely NFL-bound, it has as many resources as anyone, and it's Leavitt's home state.

Leavitt's Exit from MSU

Michigan State's Sam Leavitt runs for a first down against Nebraska during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Leavitt's decision to leave Michigan State also came on a sour note. He was recruited to East Lansing by Mel Tucker's staff. After Tucker was fired and was replaced by Jonathan Smith , Leavitt entered the transfer portal, citing that there were "hard feelings" between him and Smith, since Leavitt was not recruited by Smith at Oregon State, despite being right in the Beavers' backyard.

He was also a pretty highly regarded recruit. Leavitt finished at No. 311 overall (21st among quarterbacks) in the class of 2023 and had four-star status. Smith, of course, instead went after Aidan Chiles , who was in the same cycle as Leavitt and spent his freshman year in Corvallis before following Smith to Michigan State.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images