Former Spartan Will be Key Piece to Chargers' Defensive Line
Former Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Naquan Jones is looking towards his seventh NFL season and his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers since signing with the organization as a free agent back in March. Jones is adding serious talent and size on the Chargers' D-line.
Jones will now be playing for a head coach who used to coach the Spartans' bitter rival, Michigan, whom Jones was 1-2 against in his college career. Chargers second-year head coach Jim Harbaugh has brought the former Spartan to his team.
He was brought onto the Chargers defense for the upcoming year alongside six-year veteran and former Detroit Lion, Da'Shawn Hand. With Jones standing 6-3, 313-pounds and Hand being 6-3, 302, Los Angeles has added some immense strength to their front four, a major priority this offseason.
"It's exciting with the pieces that Joe (Hortiz) and Coach Harbaugh have put in that D-Line room," Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston said last month. "We're bigger, I think we're more skilled athletically."
Jones is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, recording a career-high three sacks with 27 total tackles, 2.5 stuffs and two pass defenses in 12 games. He was plagued with injuries to his thigh, shoulder, and elbow that kept him out of five games even with a productive 2024 season.
"There's nothing more you can really ask for, coaches that really want you a part of their organization, coaches that really want you here," Jones said last month. "Making that decision was pretty easy."
The Chargers had one of the better defenses in the league this past season, allowing an average total of 324.4 yards per game, which ranks 11th best. They were also the seventh-best passing defense, giving up just 206.9 yards per game through the air.
With Jones coming off his best season in terms of sacks, Los Angeles is thrilled to bring him in to make a big impact. Jones is yet to play a full season in his professional career due to injuries and has not played 13 or more games since his freshman season. His health is paramount for success.
Make sure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give your thoughts on Jones WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.