Ravens to Hire Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter As New Head Coach

The Ravens are hiring Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as the franchise's new head coach, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The hiring of Minter ends the coaching search to replace John Harbaugh, who was fired earlier this month after nearly two decades in Baltimore. This will be Minter's second stint with the Ravens, as he worked as an assistant under Harbaugh in Baltimore from 2017-20.

Since then, the 42-year-old Minter has served as a defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt, Michigan and with the Chargers, with the latter two stops working under John Harbaugh's brother, Jim.

This will be Minter's first head coaching job after serving as an assistant in various roles since beginning his career as an intern at Notre Dame in 2006.

