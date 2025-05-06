Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: RB Room Deep Dive
Michigan State's offense was greatly hindered by its inability to find consistent success on the ground last season.
A lot of the blame can be placed on the offensive line, and after losing two quality running backs in Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, there's plenty of questions surrounding the current running back room going into next season.
The Spartans brought in Elijah Tau-Tolliver from Sacramento State, who will likely serve as RB1. But in a system where coach Jonathan Smith likes to use multiple backs, others like Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis will need to be ready to step up.
Our Aidan Champion evaluates the room on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast. You can watch the episode below:
Smith shared his thoughts on the room last month.
"Four of those guys are in either Year 1 or Year 2. I think we've got some talent in there," he said. "This spring ball was really good for that group. A lot of carries, a lot of reps, a lot of things to learn. They have to continue that momentum into the summer with, yeah, Elijah has played more, but this is still new to his game in regard to the scheme and things.
"That group has progressed. It's pretty competitive, multiple guys in that room can catch the ball out of the backfield. We're also into asking in the protection things, not only being able to block him but identify who they are supposed to block, and they've done better this back half of spring ball in that area."
Tau-Tolliver was able to showcase his skills in spring ball. Given his track record, he seems to be the clear option to start.
"He's [Tau-Tolliver] done a nice job," Smith said. "I think he's picked up the vision of what we're asking him on the wide zone game. Physical runner. Can make you miss out in space. Catches the ball pretty decent out of the backfield. That's been impressive."
Tau-Tolliver was an All-Big Sky honorable mention for Sacramento State last season. He rushed for 950 yards and seven touchdowns.
