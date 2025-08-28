MSU's Rossi on What Stands Out About Key Freshman DB
Michigan State has a freshman class that seems to be rather overlooked, considering the lack of high-star talent and quantity.
But there are some underrated up-and-comers from the class who have already impressed in the months leading up to their first season. And they could be the leaders of their respective position groups down the road.
One of those freshmen is defensive back Aydan West, a former three-star prospect from Quince Orchard High School in Maryland. He chose the Spartans over Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others.
What stands out about freshman defensive back Aydan West
Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said the thing that has stood out about West so far is his "maturity."
"I think the biggest thing when you're a young player," Rossi said, "if you have success when you're young -- because they're all talented, right? Or they wouldn't be here, or we did a poor job of evaluating them. But maturity. Because I think sometimes, young guys get in and they get overwhelmed with being here and going to class and then training camp and all of that.
"He's (West) very mature. He doesn't get too high, he doesn't get too low. He'll make a mistake and he'll come back and he'll respond to the mistake. He'll make a play and he'll come back and say, 'Hey, I got to play again.' So, I think just the maturity."
West's brother, defensive back Elisha West, is entering his second season with the program after transferring over from Merrimack College. He redshirted after coming on as a preferred walk-on.
Aydan West could be a special player for this Michigan State secondary in the future. And the plan is for him to already get some reps in Friday's opener against Western Michigan, though the extent is unknown.
Regardless, he should get some decent exposure this season, which will only give him valuable experience for when he's called on to take on a bigger role down the line.
And from what Rossi said, he's already far along on the mental side of things.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Aydan West comments when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.