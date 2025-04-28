Will Former Spartan RB Carter Make Falcons Roster?
Former Michigan State running back Nate Carter might not have heard this name get called during the 2025 NFL Draft, but he did sign a deal afterward. The former Spartan and the Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement, as Carter signed with the franchise as an undrafted free agent.
After an impressive showing at MSU's Pro Day, Carter saw his draft stock increase. While the Falcons had other needs to address during their draft process, the former Spartan ended up getting what he always dreamed of at the end of the day.
Carter played two seasons with the Spartans, totaling 1,297 rushing yards in two seasons, as well as 276 receiving yards. He scored nine rushing touchdowns in those two years and two receiving touchdowns, further adding to his skillset that made Atlanta interested in his abilities.
With that, the Falcons do have a young running back, Bijan Robinson, who broke out just this past season in his second season in the league. With the running back room quite loaded, Carter will need to grind during camp to show the franchise that he is worth taking a chance on.
Down the stretch of the season, Carter had ups and downs when it came to getting carries and what he did afterward. His 2023 season is the one that truly stands out when looking at his college statistics. For the Spartans in 2023, Carter set a collegiate career high in rushing yards, earning 798 yards in 185 carries.
Last season, he totaled 499 rushing yards and saw fewer touches on the football. However, he did see his touchdown rate increase this past season, making him a prospect with upside. While it will be difficult to crack the roster this season, as we have seen, Carter is going to give it his all to earn the opportunity.
"We put the work in for three months for this one day," Carter said following his Pro Day performance. "We knew the opportunity was going to be ahead of us, and I believe we all did our jobs to show out. It’s a blessing to see Spartan Nation be around us as we were doing that."
