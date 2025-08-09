SI

Dan Campbell Provides Update on Morice Norris After Scary Injury in Preseason Game

Campbell was holding back tears when speaking to media after the suspended game.

Madison Williams

Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on safety Morice Norris after he was taken off the field in an ambulance.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on safety Morice Norris after he was taken off the field in an ambulance.
Dan Campbell provided an update on Lions safety Morice Norris following Friday night's Lions-Falcons game. Norris suffered a serious injury during the game and had to betransported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Campbell noted that his player is breathing, talking and has some movement while he's at the hospital. The hospital plans to run additional tests on Norris. There has been no formal diagnosis of an injury at this time.

The coach was understandably emotional while speaking to the media after the preseason game, which was suspended after Norris was taken off the field in the ambulance.

"When something like that happens, it puts things in perspective," Campbell said while sniffling. "We're just praying for Mo, I ask that everybody prays for him."

The Lions and Falcons created a beautiful scene on the field after Norris's injury as they paused play to hold hands in a circle around the 50-yard line to pray for the safety.

Hopefully we'll continue to hear more positive updates regarding Norris's status.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

