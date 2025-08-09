Dan Campbell Provides Update on Morice Norris After Scary Injury in Preseason Game
Dan Campbell provided an update on Lions safety Morice Norris following Friday night's Lions-Falcons game. Norris suffered a serious injury during the game and had to betransported to a local hospital by ambulance.
Campbell noted that his player is breathing, talking and has some movement while he's at the hospital. The hospital plans to run additional tests on Norris. There has been no formal diagnosis of an injury at this time.
The coach was understandably emotional while speaking to the media after the preseason game, which was suspended after Norris was taken off the field in the ambulance.
"When something like that happens, it puts things in perspective," Campbell said while sniffling. "We're just praying for Mo, I ask that everybody prays for him."
The Lions and Falcons created a beautiful scene on the field after Norris's injury as they paused play to hold hands in a circle around the 50-yard line to pray for the safety.
Hopefully we'll continue to hear more positive updates regarding Norris's status.