MSU RB Carter Shines at Pro Day
While it did not all come together for the Michigan State Spartans on the football field this past year, there was still plenty of talent.
MSU held its Pro Day on Wednesday for NFL scouts as they looked to give their players a better chance to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Spartans had just one player invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month: kicker Jonathan Kim. MSU had more than one NFL prospect on their team last season, and some of those players had the chance to showcase their skill sets.
One player who made a name for himself was running back Nate Carter. Because he was not featured in the passing game and ran behind a paltry offensive line as a Spartan, Carter’s numbers do not jump off the page.
However, Carter has the physical tools to be a productive running back at the next level.
This situation is similar to that of linebacker Ben VanSumeren. Although he did not stand out on bad MSU teams, he showed off his athletic prowess at his Pro Day and latched on with the Philadelphia Eagles. VanSumeren re-signed with Philly as a key member of their special teams unit and a depth linebacker.
Carter put himself on NFL Draft radars with impressive numbers in drills. He ran a 4.37 40-yard dash and recorded a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-8-inch broad jump.
He would have had the second-fastest 40 time and vertical and the third-best broad jump among all running backs at the Combine, had he been invited to Indianapolis and posted those numbers.
Carter also put up 23 reps of 225 on the bench press.
While Carter’s draft stock likely took a hit because of the poor teams he played on, his individual skill set and physical traits should be more closely evaluated. He was tough to tackle in the open field and has more speed than he showed on tape.
Carter carried the ball 301 times for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns in his two years at MSU. He also caught 40 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.
Pro Days are set up for players to be in comfortable situations, and they don’t often display what a player will look like when they put pads on at the next level.
However, it is encouraging for Carter’s draft stock that he got to show a skill set he couldn’t show on the field.
