WATCH: Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Speaks at Pro Day
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State hosted its 2025 Pro Day on Wednesday, a very significant event for those who participated, as no Spartans were invited to this year's NFL Combine.
This was the first senior class under second-year Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith, who is looking to build on a rather underwhelming first season at the helm.
Smith addressed the media on Wednesday, speaking on the Pro Day, that senior class, the offseason, the Spartans' upcoming spring camp and more.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Smith's opening statement:
Smith: "Well, exciting day, but also exciting time. I just got to touch on basketball, both teams, wish them the best of luck. So fun watching those teams compete and having great success and Coach [Tom] Izzo and all of that. Hockey, same way. I actually saw Adam [Nightingale] yesterday, doing some recruiting with him. And a big game Saturday night. And so fun to see those guys continue to make us proud. Big-time day today. 14 of our guys putting the final touches on their career. So well represented, and it's an exciting day, and I feel, really, pretty pleased with what they were able to do today."
There were some impressive showings that stood out.
Running back Nate Carter's vertical leap, which, when compared to running backs at the NFL Combine, only trails Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten, who recorded 40.5 inches.
Carter also excelled on the bench press -- he benched 23 reps, which ties Michigan's Donovan Edwards, who had the most among running backs at the combine.
Defensive tackle Maverick Hansen had the highest bench-press mark of all Spartans, totaling 31 reps. No defensive tackle at the combine met that mark.
The other participants were wide receiver Montorie Foster, offensive linemen Luke Newman, Tanner Miller and Brandon Baldwin, running back Kay'ron Lynch-Adams, defensive end Khris Bogle, defensive backs Lejond Cavazos, Ed Woods and Angelo Grose, defensive tackle D'Quan Douse, linebacker Jonathan Kim and linebacker Jordan Turner.
We'll see if any Spartans are selected in next month's NFL Draft. Last year, just one Spartan was taken, and that was offensive lineman Nick Samac.
