Will Former Spartan Reed Take Giant Leap in 2025?
The Michigan State Spartans have been represented well across the National Football League, and that will be the same once more in the upcoming campaign. With some Spartans nearing the end of their rookie contracts and others seeing veteran success, MSU continues to provide talented players for these franchises.
One of those MSU products that could easily see his game improve to the highest status since getting drafted is Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jaylen Reed. Originally selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Reed has seen an abundance of success since donning a Packer uniform.
In two seasons with the franchise, Reed has collected 1,650 receiving yards in 119 receptions while also scoring 14 touchdowns and bringing in 61 first downs. Last season, the MSU product saw his receiving yards number increase from 793 yards in 2023 to 857 yards in 2024.
Reed could be in store for one big season in Year 3 in the big leagues. After the Packers made the NFL playoffs once again with Reed on the roster, they could easily build around him should he have a strong campaign.
Set to turn 25 before the start of the 2025 season, Reed has the skillset to bring Green Bay back to the promise land while excelling in doing so. Seeing that his receiving yards increased last season from year one, perhaps the former Spartan is bound to reach his first 1,000-plus-receiving-yard season.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love targeted Reed 75 times last season, and while Reed was only able to bring in 55 of those targets, it shows that Love feels confident in getting the ball into the MSU products' hands. Reed has a career high of 64 receptions in his NFL career, which is also a number that could increase for year three.
Coming off of his first full season at the next level can only give the former Spartan more confidence in feeling as if he belongs in the pros. During his tenure at MSU, Reed hauled in 2,069 receiving yards total and turned in a 1,000-plus-receiving-yard year in his second MSU campaign.
