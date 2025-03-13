A Look Back at How Good Former Spartan Reed Was in 2024-25
Former Michigan State Spartan and current wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, Jayden Reed, was among one of the top breakout stars in the NFL last season. In his second season in the pros, Reed seemed more comfortable than ever to be out and competing on the grass.
Reed, who was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, built on his rookie campaign nicely, as he was a crucial part of getting Green Bay back to contention within the NFC North, as well as a playoff berth. In fact, since joining the franchise, no other wide receiver has led the team in receiving.
Through his two seasons thus far, the MSU product has dropped 1,650 receiving yards, has scored 14 touchdowns, and has fielded 61 first downs. That being said, let's take a look at how well the former Spartan performed in his sophomore season.
In the 2024-25 campaign, Reed played in a full 17 games for the franchise and set a new career high in receiving yards with 857, all while doing so in 55 receptions. He averaged 15.6 yards per reception, as his 857 receiving yards landed him in a 35th-place tie among other NFL wide receivers.
According to PFF, the former Spartan had an above-average performance, earning himself a 70.4 grade, ranking him 55th out of 98 qualified receivers. He also had an above-average grade in both receiving and rushing respectively.
Set to turn 25 years old before the beginning of the 2025 NFL campaign, Reed has the ability to further improve. While his receiving yards have led the Packers, one area that the former Spartan needs to improve is his drop rate.
According to PFF.com, Reed ranked 93rd in drops, as he had just 10 on 75 targets.
The MSU product could easily elevate himself to becoming considered a top-30 wide receiver in 2025 if he keeps up his production. One area that Reed will likely be aiming for is exceeding the 1,000 receiving yard plateau.
