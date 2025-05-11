REPORT: Two Spartans Named 'NFL Trade Candidates'
Michigan State is well-represented in the NFL with a number of alums shining on their respective teams.
A pair of Spartans could be on the move this offseason, though, each one being at two very different points in their careers.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Jalen Nailor were both listed on Pro Football & Sports Network's listed of "NFL trade and cut candidates."
"Kirk Cousins was never going to move before the draft," PFSN. "The Atlanta Falcons have no financial urgency to move on from Cousins, since the most financially beneficial move is to trade him after June 1. At that point, the Falcons would eat a $12.5 million dead cap hit each of the next three years, while saving $27.5 million in cap room this year.
"The Falcons’ draft picks didn’t squeeze out Cousins, but the draft as a whole solidified the narrow universe of possible trade partners. The Pittsburgh Steelers remain the team most desperately in need of a quarterback. Aaron Rodgers still looks like the solution for Pittsburgh, but the mercurial 41-year-old always feels like a threat to change his mind. Cousins would serve as a logical Plan B for Pittsburgh given that the rest of the roster is built to contend for a playoff spot."
PFSN also noted New Orleans as a potential destination, a possibility we discussed in a recent article.
While Cousins is in the twilight of his career, Nailor is just getting started. The 26-year-old wideout comes off just his third season, one in which he posted 414 yards and six touchdowns on 28 receptions.
"The former sixth-round pick is in the final season of his rookie contract and has played roughly 60% of his career snaps out wide, with [Justin] Jefferson largely playing the slot in three-receiver sets," PFSN wrote.
"[Tai] Felton is also primarily a perimeter receiver, meaning the Vikings could see him as Nailor’s successor in 11 personnel. If Minnesota doesn’t intend to extend Nailor and Felton has a strong preseason, he might not have a ton of roster value given his limited special-teams value (56 special-teams snaps in the last two seasons combined)."
Perhaps Nailor is put in a situation where he could be a first or second option, a promotion he seems ready for.
