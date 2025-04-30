Former MSU Star Ready for Bigger Role with Vikings?
Former Michigan State standout receiver is entering his fourth season with the Minnesota Vikings. After his most productive year last year, is he poised for a bigger role in 2025?
Nailor was a sixth-round draft pick in 2022, ,coming out of Michigan State where he had a solid career. Over four seasons, he had 86 catches for 1,454 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his first two years in the NFL, he saw limited action. In 2024, with the injury to Jordan Addison, he stepped up and became a reliable piece for the Vikings offense. He caught 26 passes and scored 6 touchdowns.
Obviously, Justin Jefferson is the top dog in the Minnesota receiving room, with a healthy Addison right behind. However, with both of those guys missing time with injuries in the past, Nailor has proven he can step up and has a shot at the starting slot position next season.
The Vikings did select Tai Felton in the third round of this year's draft, which will definitely bring competition for Nailor. Felton comes from an impressive college career at Maryland, and has a 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame that allows him a good mix of speed and size. He caught 172 passes for 2,207 yards and 19 touchdowns over his four-year college career.
With that being said, Nailor has experience in the system and is viewed positively in the eyes of the coaches. Coach Kevin O'Connell expects big things from him in 2025.
"I think this is a massive, massive year for his career," O'Connell said this spring.
Nailor is entering the final year of his NFL contract and will be even more motivated to prove why he belongs.
Another thing to consider is that Jordan Addison may face a suspension for the upcoming season, stemming from a DUI incident. The Vikings experienced Addison missing time last year and have all the faith in Nailor if that does happen. He has proved himself capable of really making a positive impact on this team.
The bottom line: The Vikings do not need Jalen Nailor to be a superstar for them. They need him to be ready and prepared to step up when Jefferson or Addison goes down and be a reliable presence in the offense. This season will be pivotal in determining his long-term future with the team.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.