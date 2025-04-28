Notable Spartans Who Went Undrafted
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and for the second straight year, just one Michigan State Spartan who finished their collegiate career with the program was selected.
There were, however, several Spartans who have either signed undrafted free agent deals or been invited to minicamps.
Going undrafted isn't the end of the world, of course. There have been a number of Spartans who went undrafted and were still able to find success at the next level.
Let's take a look at some of the most notable ones.
Paul Rochester
Rochester was a defensive tackle who would spend his career in the AFL. He played for the Dallas Texans, which would become the Kansas City Chiefs, and the New York Jets, where he won two AFL titles and a Super Bowl.
Rochester was named an AFL All-Star in just his second professional season.
Lemar Marshall
Marshall would spend six active seasons with the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) and his final NFL campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals. It wasn't a long career, but he did thrive for three straight seasons (2004-05-2006-07), making 45 starts in 47 contests for Washington while turning in back-to-back campaigns with 100-plus tackles. He even had a pick-six in the 2005 season.
Brian Hoyer
Hoyer played 39 games for Michigan State, serving as its starting quarterback for the 2007 and 2008 seasons.
He would go on to have a long career in the NFL, spending three different stints with the New England Patriots, where he won a Super Bowl, a year with the Arizona Cardinals, two with the Cleveland Browns, one with the Houston Texans, one with the Chicago Bears, a partial season with the San Francisco 49ers, one with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Hoyer made 41 starts in 79 games, throwing for a total of 10,899 yards and 53 touchdowns.
Dave Manders
Manders, who played center and linebacker for Michigan State, went on to have a long and successful career at the next level after leaving the game for a bit after his days in East Lansing.
After a stint in the UFL, Manders would join the Dallas Cowboys, where he played 10 seasons, five of which he started full-time. He was named a Pro Bowler for the 1966 season.
Kyle Cook
Cook went on to play six seasons in the NFL following his time at Michigan State. He played all six with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was a full-time starter at center for four seasons.
Cook ultimately made 66 starts in 73 games.
Please follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.