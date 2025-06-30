MSU Will Benefit from WR Depth
The Michigan State Spartans struggled on the offensive side of the ball last season.
There were several new pieces for Jonathan Smith’s offense, making it tough for things to come together. And things never really came together.
There were flashes of what the offense could look like at times, but overall, things were mostly disappointing on that side of the ball.
One issue the offense faced was the wide receiver group. They were by no means bad in that department, but that unit left much to be desired.
The receivers Aidan Chiles was throwing to were not exceptional as separators or explosive playmakers, outside of Nick Marsh. Smith and his staff knew that the room needed to be better, so they went out and added multiple transfers.
With new faces and more dynamic receivers in the fold, we could see a much better MSU passing attack. Let’s break down how the receiving depth should help Chiles and the offense.
The Spartans have two receivers who are expected to earn starter-level snaps in Chrishon McCray and Omari Kelly. Those players were some of the more explosive and dynamic receivers in their respective conferences in 2024.
Players like McCray and Kelly take pressure away from Marsh, as defenses will be forced to respect their contributions. They also help Chiles by giving him more reliable receiving talent.
With those players in the fold as expected starters, Marsh will see more one-on-one opportunities, which he took advantage of last season.
Not only did MSU add starters at receiver, but it also added plenty of players who can provide quality depth. Valdosta State’s Rodney Bullard Jr. comes over from the Division II level after starring in the Gulf South Conference.
Central Michigan’s Evan Boyd comes over and is expected to be the team’s WR5, giving the team multiple options on the perimeter.
The Spartans also have Alante Brown as a returning player. Brown has never been able to stay healthy during his time in East Lansing, but as a WR6, he could contribute well if he does not get injured.
MSU’s offense should be vastly improved in 2025 because of the investments the staff made across the board. It would not be surprising to see them as a more explosive passing attack.
