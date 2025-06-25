Who Will Lead Spartans in Receiving Yards This Year?
The Michigan State Spartans are bringing a revamped receiving room to the 2025 season, one that is going to be head and shoulders better than last year. Returning one of the top players in the country alongside two top transfers and arguably the most elite tight end in the Big Ten, big things are coming.
Wondering who will lead the Spartans in receiving yards this season, there is no one player that stands out as the surefire pick to dominate amongst the rest of the team. However, there are a few top options to keep an eye on that will receive the most targets and most deep-ball shots.
Middle Tennessee State senior transfer Omari Kelly is my No. 1 candidate to lead the Spartans in receiving yards this year. After two quiet seasons at Auburn to begin his career, Kelly popped off with 53 receptions for 869 yards and four touchdowns for the Blue Raiders.
Tied for the team lead in receptions and falling short of the receiving lead by just two yards, Kelly is the most veteran receiver that MSU possesses and will be counted on to deliver much of the same production.
Sophomore standout Nick Marsh could also very easily be the top receiving threat due to his big play ability. Only twice last year did he have a reception longer than 40 yards or more, but the signs are there. Marsh was the team's best receiver last year and will star alongside Kelly as another top threat.
Spartan senior tight end Jack Velling is going to be a major problem for opposing defenses. Slotted as one of the top players in the Big Ten at his position, Velling will be incorporated even more than he was last year with 36 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns.
Red-zone schemes will involve Velling much more often than last year which may not give him a ton of yards, but the frequently in which he will be thrown the ball is going to make up for that. I think Velling needs at least six or seven targets per game with his veteran experience and catch ability.
Kent State transfer junior Chrishon McCray may surprise folks as the top receiver, but the chances of him getting as many targets as Marsh, Kelly, or Velling is not extremely high. He showed immense talent with the Golden Flashes last year and will be another great supporting piece.
Kelly or Marsh, those two will be the top candidates to lead MSU in receiving next year and should be the two that fans circle when watching the Spartans take the field. This team is going to be exponentially better this year through the air and will lead to some big wins come Big Ten play.
