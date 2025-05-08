Former Spartan Coach to Serve Crucial Role in Future of College Athletics
Nick Saban, former Michigan State football coach and college football icon, who is widely regarded as the greatest coach in the sport's history, is now going to be impacting college athletics on a much larger scale.
According to Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic, "Saban is expected to be named co-chair of the Presidential Commission on college sports, along with a 'prominent businessman' with deep ties to college athletics.'"
Per The Athletic's Ralph D. Russo, Saban's fellow co-chairman will be Texas Tech board of regents chairman Cody Campbell.
"Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas Tech board of regents chairman Cody Campbell would co-chair the commission President Donald Trump is interested in forming to examine the long list of issues facing college sports, a source briefed on the plans told The Athletic," Russo wrote.
"The source said Trump is expected to be 'very engaged' with the commission because he sees the current state of college sports as an issue of national importance.
" ... A presidential commission would typically dig into various aspects of an issue or enterprise and deliver a report suggesting possible solutions that could involve executive and legislative action."
It seems we could be in store for reformation within college athletics, which has essentially gone off the rails lately with topics like Name, Image and Likeness getting out of hand.
Saban took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his excitement for the new role, writing, "It’s Time to get College Football back on Track!!!"
Saban retired from his position as head coach of Alabama football in January of 2024. He won six national titles with the Crimson Tide and one as head coach at LSU.
The legendary coach began his head coaching career at Toledo before moving on to Michigan State, where he coached five seasons, leading the Spartans to three Bowl games in his first three seasons, none of which they won. Michigan State never had a losing season under Saban.
It was after his time at Michigan State that Saban began to mold into the icon we know him as today, as he left East Lansing for LSU, where he spent five seasons before moving on to Alabama.
Since leaving Alabama, Saban has acted as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay.
