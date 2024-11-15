Spartans on the Brink of What Would be Successful First Year For Jonathan Smith
Michigan State football faces a crucial stretch in the 2024 season, needing to secure just two more wins to earn a spot in a bowl game.
After missing out on postseason play the past two years, the Spartans are eager to turn the page and rebound under the leadership of their first-year head coach Jonathan Smith. Smith, who came over from Oregon State, has brought a fresh approach and a commitment to rebuilding a program that has been through its share of turmoil. However, the path to a bowl game is far from guaranteed, and Michigan State will have to significantly improve its performance in this final stretch of the season.
The Spartans have shown flashes of potential, but inconsistency has plagued them in key moments. They have already dropped five games in the season -- they cannot afford to lose more than one more if they are to make a bowl appearance.
Given its challenges in the early going, every remaining game is now critical.
Smith’s first year has been a rebuilding effort, with an emphasis on developing a balanced offense and a stronger defense. The Spartans have shown improvement in certain areas, but they’ll need to build more consistency across all phases.
Quarterback play, for example, has been a mixed bag, and Michigan State will need to find stability at that position if it is to remain competitive in the Big Ten. Additionally, its defense has been hit or miss, but if the Spartans can shore up some weaknesses and perform at a higher level, it could go a long way toward securing the necessary wins.
The remaining schedule will be a test of Michigan State’s resolve. It will face a tough opponent on Saturday with Illinois, but the Spartans also have opportunities to get their two wins at home against Purdue and Rutgers to finish the season If the Spartans can channel the energy and momentum from a few key victories, it could serve as a springboard for both the remainder of the season and the long-term future of the program.
A bowl appearance in Smith’s first year would not only be a significant achievement for Michigan State but also a sign of positive growth. The coaching staff and players understand that the road to postseason play is steep, but with the right mindset and improvement, the Spartans can still make this season a success and set the stage for future growth.
