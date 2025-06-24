Potential Surprise Contributors on Offense for Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans are building excitement as the 2025 season approaches.
MSU has missed a bowl game in three consecutive seasons, but as the team grows closer together under Jonathan Smith in year two, things could be looking up in East Lansing.
Offensively, the team has a chance to have a good season. The duo of Aidan Chiles and Nick Marsh should excite fans all season, while new additions at wide receiver and the offensive line should improve the offense’s floor.
Many fans know about the household names like Chiles and Marsh, but who could Brian Lindgren see contribute to the offense this season?
Let’s break down three under-the-radar Spartans who could see significant snaps this year.
Wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. - MSU’s top three receivers -- Marsh, Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray -- are all well-known, but Bullard should factor in heavily as well.
Bullard, a transfer from Valdosta State in the FCS, caught 85 passes for 1,567 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Blazers. He was a beast around the red zone and made several explosive plays in two seasons.
Bullard could catch defenses off guard if they prepare for every receiver other than him. Don’t be surprised to see him earn a large target share as he develops chemistry with Chiles.
Tight end Jayden Savoury - Michigan State Spartans On SI’s Tom Cavanaugh did an in-depth piece about why Savoury could surprise this season, but we’ll keep it short and sweet for now.
Savoury was a borderline four-star prospect on some sites and was ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the state of Michigan. With many recruits, even talented ones, they sit and wait for a while before they become contributors.
However, if Smith and Lindgren want to see three tight ends in the rotation, don’t be surprised to see Savoury jump Brennan Parachek as the third option. He should eventually take over as the starter down the road but could see the field this upcoming season.
Offensive lineman Cole Dellinger - Matt Gulbin is expected to be the Spartans’ starting center, but Dellinger could compete in camp for snaps behind him.
Even if he does not get a shot at center, the former four-star could compete at either of the interior offensive line spots. He has dealt with injuries in previous years, which have hindered his ability to be a factor on the line.
Now healthy, Dellinger could find his way to the field and be a contributor to MSU’s run game.
