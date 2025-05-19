Former Spartan QB Ranked Top-10 Player in CFB
Michigan State fans didn't know the magnitude of the hit the program had suffered when quarterback Sam Leavitt transferred out in December of 2023.
But it's become quite apparent now.
Leavitt, who comes off a stellar first season at Arizona State in which he led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff, is projected by most to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country next season.
On3's Clark Brooks went as far as to rank him one of the best overall players in the nation.
Brooks ranked Leavitt No. 5 in his recent Top 100 ranking, trailing only Texas' Colin Simmons (4), Ohio State's Caleb Downs (3), South Carolina's Dylan Stewart (2) and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith (1).
"We at On3 are higher on him [Leavitt] than the consensus, but he just delivers value all over. In my annual QB study, Leavitt was my favorite player to chart," Brooks said. "He is a potent passer with lethal precision, minimizes mistakes masterfully, and displays nice feats of athleticism.
“Charles Powers comp’d him “Bo Nix-plus” recently (which might sound like a slight but Nix did end up figuring it out and becoming a first rounder) but I think he might have the potential to reach another echelon with his arm talent. Speaking of, his 59.7% Depth Adjusted Accuracy would have only trailed Cam Ward’s clip in last year’s QB Study.”
Leavitt, who only played four games as a Spartan, would become Arizona State's QB1 and took the Pac-12 by storm, throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 443 yards and five touchdowns last season. He led the Sun Devils to a Pac-12 title before they ultimately fell to Texas in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Leavitt was one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 college football season, putting the nation on notice as one of the top up-and-coming quarterbacks in the sport.
The former Spartan had been a highly touted prospect, though nobody could have seen what he would become, especially after seeing minimal action for a four-win Michigan State team in 2023.
Leavitt was ranked the No. 1 class of 2023 prospect in Oregon and the No. 21 quarterback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
