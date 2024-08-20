Former Spartan Named Starting Quarterback Elsewhere
Michigan State will have a nearly entirely new look this upcoming season after Coach Jonathan Smith has already begun overhauling the football program. Coach Smith used the offseason to jumpstart Michigan State’s rebuilding process by bringing many new players and a brand new coaching staff to East Lansing.
Earlier this offseason, Smith and Michigan State lost plenty of talent to the transfer portal. While Michigan State would replenish its roster with one of the best transfer portal classes of any team in the country this offseason, the amount of outgoing talent was undeniable. Michigan State lost numerous starters and even more players with the potential to start.
One of those players is former Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt, who entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason after one season in East Lansing. While Leavitt did not play much at Michigan State, only appearing in four games there, he was undeniably talented. Leavitt was the best player from Oregon in the 2023 recruiting class.
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Leavitt was recently named the starting quarterback at Arizona State.
“Sources: Sam Leavitt has been named the starting quarterback at Arizona State for the opener against Wyoming,” Thamel reported. “He beat out transfer Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech/Nebraska), and both have been informed of the decision.”
Leavitt was a highly-touted quarterback coming out of high school. He was a four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. He only played sparingly while at Michigan State. During his lone season at Michigan State, Leavitt threw for 139 yards and completed 15 of his 23 attempts.
Leavitt was unlikely to play much this season, as Coach Smith brought quarterback Aidan Chiles from Oregon State with him.
Michigan State has seen many players come and go over the last few seasons. While Smith has brought in plenty of talented players since arriving in East Lansing, the Spartans have also lost multiple players who were talented enough to be named starters at other schools. Michigan State is just a few weeks away from seeing all the new additions at work in a meaningful game. Hopefully, the losses Michigan State had this offseason will be outweighed by its additions.
