Former MSU QB Donates $15,000 to Pat Tillman Foundation
Michigan State football lost big time when former Spartan quarterback Sam Leavitt transferred to Arizona State.
He has since gone on to become one of the best quarterbacks in college football, and he'll be expected to lead the Sun Devils back to the College Football Playoff next year.
But Leavitt just made headlines off the field as well.
At the conclusion of his local youth camp on Saturday, Leavitt announced his donation of $15,000 to the Pat Tillman Foundation, a significant contribution to a great cause and a fitting one on Memorial Day Weekend.
Tillman, an Arizona State alum, was a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals who left the NFL to serve his country. He would be accidentally killed by one of his own while serving in Afghanistan.
The following is a description of the Pat Tillman Foundation, per its website:
"The Pat Tillman Foundation unites and empowers the next generation of extraordinary public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self. We identify remarkable military service members, veterans and spouses to become Tillman Scholars.
"With the partnership of our donors and volunteers, we provide academic scholarships, leadership development, and an influential global network. Through our programs and relationships, we position Tillman Scholars to make a meaningful impact at home and around the world. Your donations help make this possible."
Tillman was a first-team All-American at Arizona State and won the 1997 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Award. He would be selected by the Cardinals in the seventh round of the 1998 NFL Draft.
Tillman would make 10 starts while appearing in all 16 games in his rookie season. Two years later, he started every game, posting an incredible 155 tackles, which ranked third in the league. His 118 solo tackles were the fourth-most in the league.
"I just want to give back to the community and the people that support me and my program," Leavitt told reporters. "So, just to be able to do something like that in a way that's super beneficial, I'm happy to be able to give back.
" ... For me, it's a big thing to me and my family. I got a cousin who's a Green Beret. It means a lot to me, and it's a big-time story at ASU. So, to able to do that and give back in a situation where I'm helping kids out, at the same time, it just makes me feel like a better person."
