WATCH: Michigan State's Tanner Miller Speaks at Pro Day
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith brought a number of players and coaches with him from Oregon State last offseason.
One of them was center Tanner Miller, who demonstrated loyalty to Smith, his position coach, Jim Michalczik, and his quarterback, Aidan Chiles.
Miller chose to spend his final season in East Lansing. And just like that, the offensive lineman is now looking to make a career in the NFL.
On Wednesday, he demonstrated his skills in front of NFL scouts at the Spartans' Pro Day.
Below is his media availability that followed his showing:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith also spoke to the media at Wednesday's event. Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Smith: "Well, exciting day, but also exciting time. I just got to touch on basketball, both teams, wish them the best of luck. So fun watching those teams compete and having great success and Coach [Tom] Izzo and all of that. Hockey, same way. I actually saw Adam [Nightingale] yesterday, doing some recruiting with him. And a big game Saturday night. And so fun to see those guys continue to make us proud. Big-time day today. 14 of our guys putting the final touches on their career. So well represented, and it's an exciting day, and I feel, really, pretty pleased with what they were able to do today."
Miller started all 12 games for Michigan State during his time with the Spartans. That followed a four-year career at Oregon State, where he was a second-team All-Pac-12 honoree in his final season with the Beavers.
He played in 40 games while in Corvallis.
While Miller was in East Lansing for just one year, he felt he made a positive impact on a program that needed a resurgence.
"I think it was good to be able to just -- we faced adversity constantly," Miller said. "No matter if it was guys getting hurt, losing games, whatever it was, we kept losing games. Like, don't feel sorry for yourself. Let's get on to the next. How are we going to fix this thing and how are we going to get a win?
"Obviously, it didn't turn out the way we wanted to, but I thought I left this place better than I found it, and I'm excited to see where it goes from here."
Miller was one of 14 Spartans to participate in Wednesday's Pro Day. It was, of course, a different experience for him as he now looks to reach the next level.
"It's weird trying to adjust for a combine and not training for a spring or fall camp or something," Miller said. "But it's been fun, it's been a process and glad it's over."
