Michigan State Facing Tough Situation With Aidan Chiles
Aidan Chiles may very well be one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country. He can do a little bit of everything, and you can already see that he is an enticing NFL Draft prospect.
However, the Michigan State Spartans are facing an uphill battle with him heading into 2025.
Chiles showed plenty of flashes during his sophomore campaign. His numbers didn't look too great, as he threw 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing just 59.4 percent of his passes, but there is no question that his ability was on display quite a bit.
The problem is that Chiles was not afforded adequate protection by Michigan State's offensive line, which has been a prominent issue for years in East Lansing.
Not only that, but his weaponry in the aerial attack was rather limited, with wide receivers NIck Marsh (a budding superstar) and Montorie Foster representing his only truly reliable targets.
While Marsh seems likely to ascend even further next season, Foster's collegiate career has come to an end, leaving Chiles with Marsh and not a whole lot else in terms of proven weapons.
The Spartans did land Middle Tennessee State receiver Omari Kelly in the transfer portal, but it remains to be seen if Kelly can produce at the Big Ten level.
That brings us to the main point of contention: is there a chance that Michigan State could actually lose Chiles to the transfer portal after next season if things don't change?
Chiles obviously wants to improve his draft stock heading into 2025, and it may be difficult to do that with the supporting cast currently surrounding him.
The Spartans have certainly made an effort to improve things this offseason, as they also bagged offensive lineman Luka Vincic via the transfer portal, as well. But Michigan State went 5-7 in 2024, and it doesn't seem like those two additions will make it that much better.
Chiles has already transferred once. He began his NCAA tenure at Oregon State in 2023 but departed for the Spartans after just one year.
What's stopping him from bolting East Lansing and attempting to showcase his talents at a more prestigious program?
Of course, a well-to-do 2025 campaign for Michigan State would prevent that from happening, but do the Spartans have what it takes to convince him to stay long-term?
Chiles has said all the right things. On the surface, he appears committed. But all it could take is another rough season with limited protection up front to cause the 19-year-old to seriously weigh his future.
