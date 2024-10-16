Spartans TE Coach Seeks Production From Backups
The Michigan State Spartans (3-3) have had fairly strong tight end play so far through six games but suffered a season-ending injury to one of the core members. The Spartans must integrate several tight ends this Saturday at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2).
Spartans tight ends coach Brian Wozniak spoke to the media on Tuesday morning to discuss adjustments during the bye week and preview the upcoming matchup.
“I think there's plenty to improve on,” Wozniak said. “We kind of went through that last week; it was fun really diving into it, different entities throughout our game, our position-specific stuff to improve on that we can shore up and help the offense kind of extend drives and get going that way.”
The Spartans suffered yet another long-term injury as second-string tight end Michael Masunas suffered a shoulder injury earlier this season that required surgery. Sophomore Brennan Parachek will pick up several of those snaps alongside starter Jack Velling.
“I think we got a good mix and rotation what we're doing with Mike [Michael Masunas] being done for the season, ended up getting shoulder surgery, we're going to be bummed missing him he was having a good year," Wozniak said. "But, excited for him to get back healthy, so you're going to see a lot more Paracheck, which we're confident in. It was kind of a good battle between those two and to the point where you saw those two on the field a lot anyways together, so we'll keep a good rotation, but you'll see a lot more of Parachek.”
To assist in the tight end rotation will be redshirt junior Ademola Faleye and grad-senior Tyneil Hopper. Faleye has just one reception for four yards on the season while Hopper has not played yet.
“Yeah, ‘Mol’ [Ademola Faleye] is doing a good job, trying to get him in there, a little bit of the thought process,” Wozniak said. “He's earned some of those reps a little bit, too; it takes some off of Jack's [Jack Velling] play in those regards. So, keep seeing him and then Hop [Tyneil Hopper], as he keeps coming, I think he can keep doing some stuff for us not only offensively, but special teams.”
The production from featured tight end Jack Velling has been impressive this season, grabbing 19 balls for 238 yards, giving quarterback Aidan Chiles another trusted option in the passing game. The only stat that is missing for all tight ends this season: zero touchdowns.
“We've had our opportunities, you know, and those guys know it,” Wozniak said. “But, it is what it is; take them as they come. We can control what we can control, and does it surprise me? Maybe, but it's part of football, too.”
The Spartans are responding from a long-awaited bye week after six straight weeks of playing to kick off the year. Wozniak gave his praise to his head coach for the approach that was taken to the bye.
“Yeah, that always scares me, and I thought Coach Smith did an awesome job talking about winning the bye,” Wozniak said. “You can go win the bye, and our mindset was, ‘Hey, you're going into this finding ways to improve, finding ways to improve.’ At the same time, getting some recovery for some guys that have gone six weeks straight plus fall camp. Not only football but academically too, right? Going out, winning the bye, catching up on stuff, getting way ahead of stuff as we get to this next stretch of this season.”
The Hawkeyes have one of the best defenses in the Big Ten, allowing just 17.7 yards per game and have traditionally been that way for decades. Wozniak was very familiar with their defense as a player when he was a four-year tight end for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2010-'13.
”I think for us, we're so process-oriented that each week's its own week,” Wozniak said. “I do think the one thing that Iowa has done and they've done it for a long time, I mean, I played against coach Parker [DC Phil Parker] back in my career, back 12 years ago now, they do a good job and they do what they do, they make you earn it and I think that's an awesome challenge for our offense. Because there's times where we've made awesome, explosive plays, big-time drives, and there's times where we kind of shoot ourselves in the foot. So, we challenge our guys ‘hey we got to go earn it’ you know? Play in and play out versus these guys because they do a good job of playing steady Eddie, bend but don't break defense.”
Spartan Stadium will host the Hawkeyes on Homecoming this Saturday night and much will be asked from multiple tight ends to create meaningful drives and score early and often to earn the upset.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.