Recapping TE Jack Velling's First 6 Games as a Spartan
Jack Velling, one of Michigan Stat has been one of the bright spots so far this season for not only the Michigan State Spartans' offense but for the whole team.
Every leader has different tendencies. Velling is a guy that lets his game speak for himself. So far this season, Velling has been used in various methods for the Spartans, something Big Ten teams could not prepare for since Velling transferred to Michigan State in January.
He used his experiences and play style to not only get an opportunity to make the Spartans team but instead be a main key to their offense.
So far this season, Velling has had at least one reception in all six games. He played well in Friday night's game against Oregon, posting six catches for 53 yards, but his top individual game came a few weeks ago when facing the Boston College Eagles. Velling gave the Eagles problems all game long as he caught six catches for a season-high 77 receiving yards.
In his six games as a Spartan, Velling has collected 19 receptions and 238 receiving yards. He is still looking to find the end zone for his first touchdown in a Green and White uniform, but at the end of the day, he just wants what is best for the offensive unit. Velling is ready to take on this bye week and fix things that can boost the team's success in the second half of the season schedule.
“We gotta execute better,," Velling said after Friday's loss. "We gotta finish better and got a big bye week coming up so were going to go correct things.”
Making corrections will go a long way for this Spartans team. This team has won some close games, lost in a nail-biter, won in big fashion and has experienced large deficits as well so far in just six games. Looking ahead to the rest of the schedule, the Spartans have six games remaining, and three of those games will be against current Top-25 ranked teams.
Velling will be looked upon to have great contributions for the remainder of the season and will be an impactful piece to finish out this season strong for Michigan State.
