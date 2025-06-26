A Player MSU Fans Should Not Sleep On
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for contributors on the defensive side of the ball in 2025.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi’s unit had some good moments last season but also plenty of poor ones. Rossi will look for more consistency from his defense next season.
Last year’s Spartan squad is without several contributors from the previous season, leaving many open spots for players to take advantage of. Expect many young, unproven players to assume larger roles in 2025.
That includes the secondary, where Charles Brantley and Dillon Tatum are now gone. There should be healthy competition for snaps among MSU’s corners.
One player MSU fans should not be surprised to hear making waves is incoming freshman Terrance "Deuce" Edwards. The Spartans’ coaching staff worked hard to flip him from West Virginia and were successful six months ago.
Edwards is a three-star high school prospect from Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, Virginia. He is the cousin of former Spartan star wide receiver Felton Davis III, who was thrilled to see him follow in his footsteps and make his way to East Lansing.
At 6 feet and 185 pounds, Edwards comes to the Spartans with good size and a frame to build on. He also played wide receiver in high school, which makes sense if he has the same DNA as Davis.
Edwards has some speed to his game and has a high football IQ. He should be able to click and close when covering receivers and make a play on the ball.
Joshua Eaton will handle one cornerback spot for MSU, but there could be open competition for the other outside spot. Does Edwards have a shot to earn that spot?
It is not likely we will see Edwards as a starter in 2025, but he could factor in heavily as a versatile defensive back in a depth role. As long as he plays smart football and impresses the coaches in camp, it would not be a shock to see Deuce on the field often in his freshman season.
The Spartans need help on defense next season, and Edwards could rise to the occasion. MSU fans should not sleep on what he could do in 2025.
Remember to follow along with our Michigan State football coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.