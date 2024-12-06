EXCLUSIVE: DB Signee Edwards Details Connection with MSU Legend
Wide receiver Felton Davis III was a standout playmaker in the latter half of the Mark Dantonio era, registering 100 receptions for 1,450 yards and 14 touchdowns while starting in 22 games, appearing in 38.
Davis seemed to make the biggest catches in the biggest moments, and he was the No. 1 target during quarterback Brian Lewerke's best run. In 2017, Davis had 776 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 55 receptions en route to earning second-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and third-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches.
A majority of pundits gave Davis second-team recognition.
Davis' connection to the program remains -- his younger cousin, Terrance "Deuce" Edwards, just signed with Michigan State after flipping his commitment from West Virginia. The high three-star cornerback is a long, physical corner that has the potential to do some big things in East Lansing if it all comes together.
I spoke with Edwards recently, who told me about his relationship with Davis. Edwards refers to Davis as "Tre" -- because he's "the Third."
"That's my dog, man," he said. "I always looked up to him since I was a kid. When I was younger, my first memory I had with him was when I was at a football game and he came home from Michigan State, and in my eyes, he looked like 6-9 -- he was only like 6-5 but he was just so tall and I was like man, now I'm looking at him on TV making all of these crazy catches and stuff. And then he went on to play on the [Kansas City] Chiefs, won a Super Bowl. So he's always been somebody I've looked up to.
"He always gives me advice here and there to help me not just with the recruiting process or going to college, but just in life. He'll tell me, 'Yo, if you do this, then this is going to happen,' or 'If you do that, then that is going to happen.' Even when it came to going to Michigan State, he told me, 'Look, man, you go up here, I got guys that are going to look out for you.' ... Just sharing blood with him, even being family with him, I guess you could call it a chip on my shoulder because it allows me, when I get up there, something to live up to. He already laid down the foundation for me."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
