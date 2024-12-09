EXCLUSIVE: MSU Signee Edwards Sends Clear Message About His Game
Three-star Trinity Episcopal cornerback Terrance "Deuce" Edwards was a late 2025 cycle steal for the Michigan State Spartans.
He was originally committed to West Virginia after picking the Mountaineers over Michigan State this summer. However, Michigan State safeties coach Blue Adams and former cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin (who recently departed for UCLA) kept up the pressure.
That communication was vital for the powerplay that flipped Edwards from the Mountaineers. Edwards admitted that he was taken by the facilities and what the Spartans offered, to go along with the Big Ten conference pedigree.
The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back is the No. 42-ranked athlete in the country, per 247Sports, though he will no doubt find a home at the cornerback position.
I spoke with Edwards and asked him what he did best on the field. His answer was unlike the typical one I receive from recruits -- usually about specific skills or traits that they can exhibit on the field. Perhaps things that only meet the eye.
But Edwards offers more than that.
"I feel like the best thing I do as a player is I'm always there," Edwards said. "I want to say I'm physical, I'm a playmaker, a ballhawk or whatever, but at this point in time everybody's a ballhawk, everybody's physical, a 'playmaker' or whatever you want to call it. I feel like what separates me is I'm always there. I'm never going to quite. My coach always told me the best ability is availability -- I'm always available. I'm open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 31 days out of the month and 365 days out of the year.
"So I'm always there. I'm always available. I ain't going nowhere. That's the thing about me -- I'm always going to show up, no matter if it's a win, lose, or draw. I'm always showing up, and I'm always coming back. I'm willing to learn, willing to be coached. I'm willing to get better, take constructive criticism. ... That's what separates me, I'm willing to get better, and I'm never too good to not get better. I'm always wanting to be great."
With Edwards, the Spartans have a player that could be special.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.