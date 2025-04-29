Will Transfer EDGE Start for Michigan State’s Defense in 2025?
The Michigan State defense got another weapon from the spring transfer portal, landing defensive end Isaac Smith from Texas Tech. His addition to the defense addresses the glaring need for the Spartan defensive line, which struggled in 2024 and saw key contributors leave. Will Smith be a starter for this Michigan State pass rush?
Standing at an impressive 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Smith's monster frame screams potential. He spent his first three seasons at Texas Tech but missed all of the 2023 season with a knee injury. In 2024, he returned to action and made an immediate impact for the Red Raiders, recording 31 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 11 games.
Now, those numbers don't jump off the page, but they show steady progression for a player who was finding his legs again after sitting out for an entire season. Smith has a high motor and an incredibly long wingspan to disrupt passing lanes and get to the quarterback. He has an incredible potential to grow into an impact player, and potentially a true game wrecker for the Spartans.
This Michigan State defensive line needs depth, experience, and an influx of talent. They struggled heavily last season and went through a brutal six-game stretch without recording a sack. Smith's size and presence will allow him to set the edge, get pressure on the quarterback, and knock down passes, which is critical for the Spartans as they head into the year two rebuild under Jonathan Smith.
Under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, Smith is expected to compete for a spot immediately in the fall. While a starting spot isn't guaranteed, what is helpful for the Spartans is that Smith has valuable experience with his two seasons playing in the Big 12, where he faced high-powered offenses that should prepare him for the competitive Big Ten.
He will be competing with other transfers and some returning players who will be anxious to prove they should lead the Spartans' defensive line, but if Smith can pick up Rossi's defense quickly, he has the chance to start in week 1 against Western Michigan.
He still has two years of eligibility remaining, potentially giving the Michigan State coaching staff a multi-year starter with experience that can stabilize the defensive line while they continue to improve. Smith has the length and steady motor to really give this defense an energy boost and lift the play of everyone. He could emerge as a key starter in the team's turnaround for 2025.
