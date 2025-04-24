BREAKING: MSU Lands Former Texas Tech EDGE
A week after the spring transfer window opened up for college football, Michigan State has finally earned a commitment.
Former Texas Tech edge rusher Isaac Smith announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday that he has committed to the Spartans.
Smith is entering his fourth year in college football, having spent his first three with the Red Raiders. He logged 31 tackles, four for loss and 2.5 sacks in 12 games last season. Before missing the entire 2023 campaign with an injury, he recorded 14 tackles, three for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in 11 contests.
Smith has one year of eligibility but could possibly get another back due to his injury in 2023.
The former three-star recruit hails from Wagoner, Oklahoma. He stands at 6-6, 260 pounds, which would make him the biggest piece in the Spartans' rush end room, and it's not close.
The commitment comes at a perfect time, as Michigan State, which was already in need of adding to the rush end position, especially with the departure of Anthony Jones Jr., lost another player from the group on Wednesday, as multiple sources reported edge rusher James Schott had entered the portal.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith had identified the edge rush position as an area of need when he spoke to the media last week.
It wasn't a must that the Spartans use the portal to a heavy extent this spring, but something had to be done on the edge.
Michigan State had hosted Isaac Smith on Monday and Tuesday.
He announced his entering into the portal on the first day of the spring window.
"Nothing but love for this staff and Texas Tech University," Smith posted on X. "I’ve gotten a degree from tech, met some of my best friends, and built great relationships here at tech. With that being said I’m excited for new opportunities to come."
There's some more depth the Spartans need in certain areas, like the secondary, for instance, but this was a big-time first step. Smith has the potential to be a starter, bringing size, pivotal experience from a Power Four program and talent.
