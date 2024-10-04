Spartans Tight Ends Could Impact Friday's Outcome
For the Michigan State Spartans to upset the Oregon Ducks on the road, many things must go the Spartans' way. Turnovers, time of possession and field position will all be crucial, but making sure the offense puts up points is necessary.
It won’t be easy as Oregon has only allowed more than 14 points in one of their four games. However, Michigan State has been productive offensively this season both running and passing. Many factors contribute to their early 2024 success, but the impact that their tight ends have made is one of the main components.
From a running standpoint, the Spartans are averaging 132 yards a game. Some of those runs benefit from the terrific blocking made by the tight ends on this team. Junior Jack Velling, sophomore Brennan Parachek, redshirt sophomore Michael Masunas and redshirt junior Ademola Faleye all have seen snaps from the position and contributed to the team.
Each gets their number called on certain packages or game situations to provide the Ducks that the Green and White are deep at the position.
Spartan fans have noticed the production this year with Velling as he is second on the team in receptions with 13 and third on the team with 185 receiving yards. He is still waiting for his opportunity to find his way into the end zone. Gates has missed the last two weeks, while his production to the season was off to a great start his presence has been missed for the Spartans offense in the previous two games.
Against a very talented defensive line that the Ducks present, it is valuable for this Spartan football team to control the line of scrimmage. The offense will have to be as unpredictable as they have all season for this Ducks defense to get thrown off their game plan.
With so many talented tight ends and so many formations, it is easy to see why Michigan State coaches continue to put them in essential spots on the field. They trust this group to make plays and to give it their best efforts. Blocking hard and being an option in the passing game is something these tight ends will need to do Friday to exploit the Ducks' defense, which allows 266 total yards per game.
