Spartans to Watch Against Boston College
Michigan State is 3-0 and wants to be 4-0 entering a game against a world-class Ohio State team. It kickstarts a gauntlet of Big Ten competition and for a team that wants to go bowling as an underdog in nearly every game -- every win counts.
Standing in the way of 4-0 is Boston College, led by a veritable miracle worker in head coach Bill O'Brien. The Eagles had an incredible start to 2024 and were a touchdown away from beating a Top 8 SEC team last week.
The Spartans will need to play a near-flawless game to beat the Eagles in primetime. Who are three key players to watch?
Nate Carter
The story so far has been transfer Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams. But this team won't be able to establish the run without help from Carter. Plain and simple.
Carter was supposed to be the No. 1 back this season after leading the team in rushing during last year's campaign. A big transfer pick-up, he still has plenty of time to turn it around after rushing for just 198 yards and one touchdown in three contests this season.
The reason as to why Carter has struggled to get it going this season might be variable. Whether it is the blocking scheme, the offensive line's own struggles, or Carter (maybe a combination of the three) -- no matter. It needs to improve drastically.
Carter and Lynch-Adams don't seem like true "feature back" guys. This offense will rely on a running back tandem, a duo. For that to happen, Carter needs to hold up his end of the bargain.
Jordan Turner
Turner might miss out on recognition from the Big Ten for a multitude of reasons. Team success, ignorant voters in the media, pure disrespect. But the fact of the matter is that Turner is a very good linebacker and likely the best on this team.
He is a sideline-to-sideline player and a truly physical Spartans linebacker. Tackling machine. Rarely misses and once he gets hold of you -- you're going to the grass. Turner seems to be around the ball on every play.
Interesting numbers: he has two sacks and five tackles for loss, which leads the Big Ten.
Pick a Tight End
Jack Velling entered the season with a plethora of hype. The Spartans couldn't get Velling involved to their liking (and frustration) against Florida Atlantic in the opener.
The Spartans have used a lot of two-tight end sets and one might expect that to be the trend against the Eagles (to add to a previous statement, Michigan State will challenge Boston College with whatever it can).
Enter Michael Masunas (who has been a pleasant surprise so far) and Brennan Parachek. Both have proved to be very capable in this offense.
The Jonathan Smith regime loves the tight end position and wants to use it as a focal point in the passing attack. It's time that becomes more than a talking point.
