Eagles GM Responds to Recent Reports Detailing Team’s Frustration With Jalen Hurts

Since Jalen Hurts became the Eagles’ full-time starting quarterback in 2021, Philadelphia has been one of the most successful teams in the NFL, advancing to two Super Bowls and winning one championship. That hasn’t meant the team is always satisfied, however.

Earlier this month, ESPN published a lengthy report detailing internal frustration within the Eagles’ building toward Hurts as their offense has struggled. Citing sources, ESPN reported that Hurts “pushed back on changes” that would have diversified the Eagles’ offense, including being reluctant toward using more motion or playing from under-center. He changed play calls to what some felt was an “excessive” amount, and one team source described him as “not the most coachable.”

“I have seen those reports,” general manager Howie Roseman told reporters on Tuesday. “... We have some faults. One of them is not being direct and honest with our players. So for us, if we have any issue with any of our players, we talk to them directly. From my, Nick, and Jeffrey's perspective, we're not hiding behind anything. We will talk to our players directly. I think it's unfair to have these articles written, but I understand its what sells at this point. I think its unfortunate.”

While the Eagles have continually won with Hurts at the helm, their passing attack has often lagged, particularly over the past two seasons. During their Super Bowl run in 2024, the Eagles leaned heavily on their defense and run game as they finished 29th in passing yards per game. In 2025, they moved up to 23rd in passing yards per game, but between coordinator Kellen Moore’s departure, offensive line injuries, Saquon Barkley taking a step back and Hurts running the ball less, the offense as a whole struggled.

The offensive woes were particularly disappointing given both the star power of the unit and amount of money invested on that side of the ball. At times, they were simply ineffective as an offense, particularly when they failed to record five passing yards in a whole half or even went scoreless.

The 2026 season will be a pivotal year for Hurts and the Eagles offense as the unproven Sean Mannion takes over as their new offensive coordinator. Mannion, who got his first assistant coaching opportunity under Packers coach Matt LaFleur, will be bringing more of a Shanahan-McVay scheme to Philly, which is expected to increase the amount of under-center play-calls and motion in the Eagles’ arsenal. The ESPN report noted that a source said Hurts is "as open as he's ever been" to changes to the offensive scheme, which will be beneficial as they play in a different offense than they have before in the Nick Sirianni era.

Even with the changes, there is a good chance the Eagles’ offense will be trying to rebound without star wideout A.J. Brown, who many expect will be traded after June 1. Though Brown has been vocal about his frustrations with the offense, he’s been the team’s most productive wideout since he was traded to Philadelphia four years ago. The Eagles have brought in several other receivers this offseason including Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore and trading for Dontayvion Wicks, but the question will be if it’s enough to improve offensively without Brown.

A big year would be especially beneficial for Hurts, who has limited guaranteed money on his contract after the 2026 season. He could certainly parlay a great year into another large extension. If the Eagles offense struggles again, however, the chatter will only grow louder.

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