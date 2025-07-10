Social Media Banter Generated Over MSU's Elite 2013 Defense
Michigan State football's run in the 2010s is one that doesn't get its respect.
It was often the team to beat in the Big Ten, and that was largely due to its elite defense. That unit, of course, was known for its iconic dominance in the secondary, a group deemed the "No Fly Zone," whose peak was during the 2013 season when the Spartans won the Big Ten and the Rose Bowl.
The Spartans allowed just 165.6 passing yards per game, and their total defense ranked second in the nation.
An Instagram account, @onthebanksmsu, recently posted a graphic highlighting this defense's amazing stats, including Michigan State's No. 3-ranked scoring defense (13.2 points per game), No. 2-ranked passing completion rate allowed (47.5%), No. 2-ranked run defense (86.3), No. 3-ranked yards per carry (2.8) and No. 1-ranked total yards per play (4.0).
One former college football superstar gave a bold take on how he would have fared against the unit.
Former Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and star Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon III reposted the post on his Instagram story on Wednesday and wrote, "Blah blah blah Give me 250 rushing, 3 tuddys, a bag of hot Cheetos, and a fish bowl from Wando's haha I would've rolled yall a-- @traewaynes_lovethegrind_tv."
The account Gordon mentioned was that of former Spartan star cornerback Trae Waynes, who went on to be selected with the 11th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Waynes responded on his own Instagram story:
"You wouldn't have even had 100 yards rushing (two laughing emojis) keep balling on the weak side of the conference. @melvin."
250 rushing yards against the No. 1 run defense in the nation? Gordon might be reaching, and Waynes' statement is probably more aligned with reality.
Wisconsin didn't play Michigan State that year, hence all the hypotheticals. The Spartans surely would have had a tough time with Gordon, but if any defense was going to limit his dominance, it was Michigan State's.
Gordon did post on his Instagram story on Thursday that he was "trolling," likely referring to his claim from Wednesday.
The Wisconsin great was selected four picks after Waynes in that 2015 draft. He played nine years in the NFL, his first five being with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.
Waynes, meanwhile, played six seasons, including five with the Minnesota Vikings. He was also on that Cincinnati Bengals team that went to Super Bowl LVI.
